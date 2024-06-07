Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 42,064 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.85. 444,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,661. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

