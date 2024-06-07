Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,458 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,578,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

