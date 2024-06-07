Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 166,327 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $45,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.32 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,400. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.