Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,320 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 21.5% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $216,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.46. 1,122,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.