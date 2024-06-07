SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Up 15.7%

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.72 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.05 ($0.27). 3,316,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 869% from the average session volume of 342,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20 ($0.23).

SRT Marine Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.90. The firm has a market cap of £46.75 million, a PE ratio of -499.50 and a beta of 1.00.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

