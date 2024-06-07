SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 98,950.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.73. 45,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.