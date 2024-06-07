Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $10.13. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 5,197,714 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 570,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 148,378 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 185,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.6% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 420,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 256,094 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

