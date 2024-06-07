Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.15. 180,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 45,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.