Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.15. 180,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 45,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.
