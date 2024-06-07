Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

SPWH stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

