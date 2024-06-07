Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Insider Buys A$108,450.00 in Stock

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Booker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$108,450.00 ($72,785.23).

Spheria Emerging Companies Stock Performance

Spheria Emerging Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Spheria Emerging Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

