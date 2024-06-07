SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.76

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.76 and last traded at $250.76, with a volume of 18960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.00.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,931,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,790,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

