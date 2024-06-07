S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of S&P Global worth $1,362,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.49. 108,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,357. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

