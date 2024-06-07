Sona Asset Management US LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 0.05% of Fluor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,546,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,390,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,131,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after buying an additional 177,907 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Fluor by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,907,000 after buying an additional 194,873 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 637,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 291,210 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FLR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $44.34. 2,209,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.03. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

