SolarEdge Technologies’ (SEDG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $47.26. 636,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $293.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

