Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

SNOW opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.41 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

