Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

