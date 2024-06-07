Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 187.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers makes up approximately 2.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. 62,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,726. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

