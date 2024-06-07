Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBFree Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

