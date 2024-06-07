Siacoin Market Cap Hits $350.78 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $350.78 million and $7.38 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,347.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.31 or 0.00695500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00115398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00227827 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00083961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,492,885,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,463,979,823 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

