Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Purchases A$202,500.00 in Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole acquired 450,000 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$202,500.00 ($135,906.04).
Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile
