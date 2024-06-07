SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 38,607 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,731,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90.

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.18. 3,340,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,118. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

