Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.94

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 334042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.45.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders have sold a total of 873,914 shares of company stock worth $9,942,653 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

