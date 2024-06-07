Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down to $15.57

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $14.90. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 39,744 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

