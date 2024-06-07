SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.27

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $5.15. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 5,986 shares changing hands.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.