Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $58.72 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.6% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

META traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.88 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.