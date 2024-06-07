Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 2,062,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.