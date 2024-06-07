Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.63

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.63 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 345919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

