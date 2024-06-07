Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 339,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 823,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Several research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

