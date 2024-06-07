Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

SDGR opened at $23.40 on Friday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

