Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $12,547,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $11,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 24.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 335,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

