SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Shares Down 2.9%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

SBM Offshore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.6555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. SBM Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

