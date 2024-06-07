Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.84 and last traded at 1.83. 56,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 34,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.82.

Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.80.

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta.

