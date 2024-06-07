Sapphire Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 13% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $3,880.93 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.03 or 0.05305299 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00047801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,775,763,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,184,575 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

