Samsara’s (IOT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

NYSE:IOT traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,917,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,134. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

