Saga Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $268.61 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Saga has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00004018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $268.61 million and $50.95 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,012,061,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,402,400 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,011,911,138 with 94,347,565 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.84891067 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $51,619,560.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

