Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 30,000 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,083,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,408,446.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $234,580.40.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $235,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $288,400.00.

Rumble Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,559. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Rumble last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

