RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of RTX by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RTX by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 104,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 742,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.