Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

