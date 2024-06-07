Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.58.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,710. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.