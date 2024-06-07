Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 0.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.73. 6,883,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 41,109,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,059 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,704 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 239.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,296 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

