Reviewing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KORE Group and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 3 0 3.00

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 321.02%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $12.97, suggesting a potential upside of 50.43%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KORE Group and AST SpaceMobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.21 -$167.04 million ($1.88) -0.37 AST SpaceMobile $13.82 million 160.63 -$87.56 million ($0.98) -8.80

AST SpaceMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99% AST SpaceMobile N/A -32.42% -21.75%

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats KORE Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

