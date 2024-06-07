Reviewing Argo Blockchain (ARBK) and Its Peers

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Argo Blockchain to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s peers have a beta of 5.39, meaning that their average share price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Argo Blockchain and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 435 1630 2471 76 2.47

Profitability

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Argo Blockchain Competitors -90.78% -132.81% -20.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million -$35.03 million -3.21 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.65 billion $385.89 million 4.63

Argo Blockchain’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain peers beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

