Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 133,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 247,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.18.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.39) by $2.93. On average, analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -20.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.
Further Reading
