Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 133,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 247,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.39) by $2.93. On average, analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -20.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REVB Free Report ) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Revelation Biosciences makes up 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 6.40% of Revelation Biosciences worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

