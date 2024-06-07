Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $240.03

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.03 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.40). Restore shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.37), with a volume of 121,080 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.87) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Restore
Restore Stock Up 0.5 %
Restore Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,173.91%.
About Restore
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Restore
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.