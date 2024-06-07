Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $240.03

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.03 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.40). Restore shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.37), with a volume of 121,080 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.87) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,173.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,173.91%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

