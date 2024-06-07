Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 13,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 42,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Rego Payment Architectures Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment.

