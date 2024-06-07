Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 14.3%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 90,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 132,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

