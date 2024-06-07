Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Down 1.1%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 237,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 124,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

