Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,304. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.