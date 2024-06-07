Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Price Performance
MHO stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,304. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57.
Insider Activity at M/I Homes
In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on MHO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
