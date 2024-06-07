Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the quarter. Ryerson comprises about 1.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.17% of Ryerson worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ryerson by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryerson by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $84,324.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Ryerson Stock Down 0.5 %

RYI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,839. The company has a market cap of $772.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.62. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

