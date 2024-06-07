Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $650,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ArcBest by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

ARCB traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,484. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

